UK Sanctions Russia-backed Wagner Group Successor Africa Corps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM
The UK government announced sanctions on Thursday against three private mercenary groups operating in Africa with links to the Kremlin, including Wagner group successor Africa Corps
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The UK government announced sanctions on Thursday against three private mercenary groups operating in Africa with links to the Kremlin, including Wagner group successor Africa Corps.
"These sanctions will bear down on Russian malign activity in Libya, Mali, and car (Central African Republic), exposing and combatting Russia's illicit activity in Africa," a government statement said, announcing its latest package of measures against Russia.
The UK government said the measures were the first direct sanctions against Africa Corps by a G7 country.
Moscow was a key player in Africa during Soviet times and has been boosting its influence on the continent again in recent years.
Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group or its successor, Africa Corps, now support several African governments and Russian "advisers" work with local officials.
The British sanctions come before Russia holds a large gathering of African foreign ministers in Sochi, southern Russia, this weekend.
As well as Africa Corps, private military group Espanola and the Bears Brigade organisation are also being sanctioned.
London accused the three groups of "widespread human rights abuses" across the African continent, adding that they had "threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic".
