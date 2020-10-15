UrduPoint.com
UK Sanctions Russian Officials Over Navalny Incident - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

The United Kingdom introduced on Thursday sanctions against Russian officials in connection with the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United Kingdom introduced on Thursday sanctions against Russian officials in connection with the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Office said.

"The UK will enforce asset freezes and travel bans, on those responsible for the Novichok poisoning of Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Secretary announced today.

The UK will apply sanctions announced by the EU against six individuals and an entity involved in the poisoning and attempted murder of Mr Navalny under the EU's chemical weapons sanctions regime," the Foreign Office said in a statement, also pointing to Russia's "reckless and malign behaviour."

More Stories From World

