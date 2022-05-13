UrduPoint.com

UK Sanctions Russian Olympic Gymnast Kabaeva Among 12 Associates Of Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:25 PM

The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against retired Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly has personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 11 other individuals believed to "owe Putin their wealth and power," the UK Foreign Office said on Friday

"Today's sanctions isolate the family members and financiers deep within Putin's inner circle, compounding the pressure on Putin as he continues his senseless invasion into Ukraine," the statement read.

Sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.

The first person on the list is Kabaeva, a gold winning retired Olympic gymnast who now heads the board of the National Media Group, a large private media company that actively supports Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Following Kabaeva on the sanction list comes her grandmother, Anna Zatseplina, who the Foreign Office alleged has "reportedly" received a luxury flat from Putin's associate Gennady Timchenko. The Russian president's ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, is also on the list, as well as several of his cousins and friends who are believed to have received spoils from Putin in exchange of "undying loyalty."

