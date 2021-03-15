UK sanctions Syrian foreign minister, others in Assad regime

Britain on Monday announced new targeted sanctions against six members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, for "repressing the Syrian people"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday announced new targeted sanctions against six members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, for "repressing the Syrian people".

"Today, we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.