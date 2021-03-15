UrduPoint.com
UK Sanctions Syrian Foreign Minister, Others In Assad Regime

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:54 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday announced new targeted sanctions against six members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, for "repressing the Syrian people".

"Today, we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

