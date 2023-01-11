UK, Saudi Arabia Agree to Increase Cooperation on Strategic Minerals - UK Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia have agreed to intensify their cooperation in the field of strategic minerals including graphite and lithium as part of the UK's strategy to ensure the security of mineral supplies, the UK government said on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during the visit of the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, to Riyadh, where he took part in the Future Minerals Forum.

"The partnership paves the way for the UK and Saudi Arabia to work together on diversifying sources of critical minerals, both through Saudi investment in the UK's world leading manufacturing and mining finance sectors as well as new opportunities for UK mining firms to do business in Saudi Arabia," the statement read.

According to the UK government, the two countries pledged to work jointly on formalizing increased cooperation "in the coming months" in a bid to ensure that the UK's critical mineral supply chains are not solely reliant on just one country, with the market "currently dominated by China."

The partnership between the countries is also intended to boost Saudi investment in the UK mining sector and create more opportunities for UK firms to work in Saudi Arabia, the statement added.