Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has held a phone conversation with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss efforts and cooperation between their countries in the field of defense to enhance regional and international security, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has held a phone conversation with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss efforts and cooperation between their countries in the field of defense to enhance regional and international security, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Wallace expressed appreciation on behalf of the United Kingdom for Saudi Arabia's role in addressing threats to stability in the region, especially in regard to ensuring the security of sea routes and the freedom of navigation, the SPA reported.

According to the SPA, the UK official also reaffirmed his country's desire to strengthen defense ties between the two friendly states, especially in the field of military exports.

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, in turn, expressed the kingdom's appreciation to the UK government and its interest to enhance historical and strategic relations between the two parties, the news agency said.

The call came after the UK decided on Tuesday to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia after it was suspended last year over fears that military equipment could be used in the war in neighboring war-torn Yemen.

Last year, some campaigners reportedly said that the UK's arms export to Saudi Arabia was unlawful, as the government failed to properly assess humanitarian risks.

UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said that there was "no clear risk that the export of arms and military equipment to Saudi Arabia might be used in the commission of a serious violation [of international humanitarian law]."

Prior to this step, the UK has unveiled a new list of sanctions against Russian and Saudi nationals. The latter included in the list are suspected by the UK authorities of playing a role in the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

Since 2015, Yemen has been engaged in an armed conflict between the government's forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the coalition led by Saudi Arabia that has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebel Houthi movement at Hadi's request. The humanitarian situation in Yemen is considered by the UN to be the worst in the world.