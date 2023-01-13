UrduPoint.com

UK, Saudi Arabia Discuss Possible Cooperation In Space On Solar Power - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia have discussed the possibility of cooperation for the development of space based solar power (SBSP), which could unlock commercial opportunities for British enterprises, the UK government said on Friday.

"The UK and Saudi Arabian governments discussed ambitious plans yesterday (Thursday 12 January), for collaboration in space and innovation, including the potential to invest in the development of space based solar power," the statement read.

SBSP refers to the collection of solar energy using a very large satellite in geo-stationary orbit with solar panels, and beaming the energy to a fixed point on earth using radio technologies. This initiative will make it possible to deliver clean energy around the clock, 365 days a year, regardless of weather conditions, according to the statement.

The government emphasized that UK investment could "leverage significant private investment, and development of SBSP in the UK could provide substantial benefit to the domestic space and technology sectors, through the creation of valuable intellectual property, jobs and industrial contracts.

The discussions took place in Saudi Arabia with the participation of UK Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha.

On Wednesday, the countries already agreed to intensify their cooperation in the field of strategic minerals including graphite and lithium as part of the UK's strategy to ensure the security of mineral supplies. The partnership is also intended to boost Saudi investment in the UK mining sector and create more opportunities for UK firms to work in Saudi Arabia.

