UK, Saudi Arabia Sign Defense Cooperation Plan - UK Government

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense cooperation plan to address shared security challenges, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"The Defence Secretary (Ben Wallace) and His Royal Highness (Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud) welcomed the signing of a Plan for Defence Cooperation which will enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation to address shared security challenges, including through regular dialogue and consultation, education and training, and capability-building," the government said in a statement.

The plan, designed to strengthen the two countries' defense partnership and promote regional security and stability, was signed during a meeting between British and Saudi representatives in London. Wallace called the signing of the plan a "key milestone" in relations between the two nations.

