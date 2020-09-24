UrduPoint.com
UK Saw 6,634 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Largest Daily Increase To Date - PHE

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the UK over the past day was 6,634, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, Public Health England said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the UK over the past day was 6,634, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, Public Health England said.

"We can confirm that: 6,634 new positive cases have been recorded on Thursday 24 September, giving a total of 416,363.

40 new deaths have been reported across the UK, giving a total of 41,902," it said on Twitter.

In the previous day, the diagnosis was confirmed in 6,178 people. 37 people died.

