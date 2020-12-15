UrduPoint.com
UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 In August-October - Statistics Service

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Coronavirus restrictions has taken its toll on employment in the United Kingdom, with largest annual decrease since 2010 recorded in the country from August to October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a non-ministerial body that reports to the country's parliament.

"Estimates for August to October 2020 show 32.52 million people aged 16 years and over in employment, 280,000 fewer than a year earlier. This was the largest annual decrease since January to March 2010," the ONS said in a statement.

During that time period the UK unemployment level reached 4.9 percent, slightly lower than the 5.1-percent mark predicted by experts.

"In the three months to October, employment was still falling sharply and unemployment was rising, but the number of people neither working nor looking for work was little changed.

Average hours per worker were continuing to recover, though this was before the second lockdown in England," ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government has been adopting various measures to minimize human contact that inevitably had an adverse effect on employment of many people in service and other industries

Currently, the government implements a three-tier system, imposing various restrictions, which at Tier 3 include closing all catering establishments and indoor entertainment venues.

