UrduPoint.com

UK Says 200 Young Unaccompanied Asylum-seekers Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 11:35 PM

UK says 200 young unaccompanied asylum-seekers missing

Two hundred children who arrived in the UK seeking asylum without their parents in the last 18 months are missing, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Two hundred children who arrived in the UK seeking asylum without their parents in the last 18 months are missing, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday.

Thirteen of them are under 16 and one is a girl, he told parliament, adding that they were mostly Albanian.

The Observer newspaper on Sunday said young asylum-seekers were being "kidnapped" by criminal gangs outside their hotel in Brighton in southern England.

"Children are literally being picked up from outside the building, disappearing and not being found. They're being taken from the street by traffickers," a source working for government contractor Mitie told the newspaper.

Sussex Police said they had received no reports of people being kidnapped from hotels in Brighton, but that it did receive a report of two children housed at one of the hotels getting into a car nearby in May 2022.

"The vehicle was stopped on the M25 (motorway) and two men were arrested on suspicion of intent to commit human trafficking," said the force.

"Three young passengers were taken into the care of the Home Office." Jenrick said that since July 2021 there have been "440 missing occurrences", where asylum seekers did not return to their hotels, where they are staying voluntarily.

He added that there was "a significant security presence at the hotel" along with nurses and social workers.

"Those security guards are there to protect the staff and the minors and to raise any suspicious activity immediately with the local police," said the minister.

Eighty-eight percent of the missing incidents involve Albanian nationals.

"When any child goes missing, a multi-agency missing persons protocol is mobilised alongside the police and relevant local authority," Jenrick said.

"Many of those who have gone missing are subsequently traced," he said.

More than 200,000 missing incidents are recorded in children's care facilities across England and Wales each year, according to government figures.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Police Motorway Parliament Hotel Vehicle Car Young Brighton Wales United Kingdom Albanian May July Criminals Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Go ..

US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Google Over Advertising Abuse

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Abrams Tanks ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Abrams Tanks for Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Noor-ul-Amin appointed as Chairman CDA Board

Noor-ul-Amin appointed as Chairman CDA Board

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets ECO, CICA heads; discusses developme ..

Bilawal meets ECO, CICA heads; discusses development, connectivity

8 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russians Not Easily Duped by Fake News

Putin Says Russians Not Easily Duped by Fake News

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Air Defense Missiles Production Compares ..

Russia's Air Defense Missiles Production Compares to Global Output Outside Russi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.