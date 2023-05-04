UrduPoint.com

UK Says Almost 2,500 People Evacuated From Sudan Since April 25

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

The UK Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the last evacuation flight from conflict-torn Sudan departed on May 3, bringing the total number of evacuated people to over 2,450

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The UK Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the last evacuation flight from conflict-torn Sudan departed on May 3, bringing the total number of evacuated people to over 2,450.

"The final UK evacuation flight from Port Sudan departed last night (03 May), concluding the longest and largest evacuation of any Western nation. The successful operation has evacuated more than 2450 people on 30 flights, the vast majority of them being British nationals and their dependents," the ministry said in a statement, adding that over 1,200 evacuees are citizens of other countries, including the United States, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

In addition, the United Kingdom will provide 5 million Pounds ($6.

3 million) in humanitarian assistance to "those fleeing the violence," the statement noted.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

