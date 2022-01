UK Says Committed to Dialogue if Russia Genuine About Finding Solution to Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United Kingdom is committed to dialogue if Russia is genuinely interested in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Kariuki said on Monday.

"We are ready to address security concerns (with Russia)," Kariuki said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We are committed to dialogue if Russia is genuine in finding a diplomatic solution."