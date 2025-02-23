UK says DRC sovereignty 'must be respected' as M23 advance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said DR Congo's "sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected" in a statement Sunday, after the M23 armed group advanced on several fronts in the DRC's volatile east.

"There must be a ceasefire now... And the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Lammy said in a video on X, calling for a "peace process lead by African countries".

The M23 movement, supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, according to UN experts, now controls large swaths of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a troubled region rich in natural resources.

"We're calling on all sides to allow assistance to get to those who need it most," said Lammy, adding that he had spoken to Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

"The UK will support those committed to ending this conflict.

And we will take action against those who continue to fuel it," he added.

London summoned Rwanda's envoy to the UK on Tuesday to condemn the M23 advances, calling for Rwanda to "immediately withdraw" all Rwanda Defence Forces from Congolese territory.

Fighters took control of the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu last Sunday, weeks after capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu and main city in the country's east.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday which "strongly condemns" the M23 offensive "with the support of the Rwanda Defense Forces".

According to the UN, the latest fighting has led to an exodus of more than 50,000 Congolese to Burundi, Uganda and other countries.

Lammy announced the UK had "allocated more aid to help those suffering" in the DRC, without providing further details.