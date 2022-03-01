UrduPoint.com

UK Says Evicting Russia From UN Security Council Among 'all Options' On Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

The UK government is open to ejecting Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday

"The prime minister hasn't set out any position on that," he told reporters.

"What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that."

