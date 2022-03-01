UrduPoint.com

UK Says Evicting Russia From UN Security Council Among 'all Options'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'all options'

UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday

London, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday.

"I think it's something we want to discuss with the UN obviously," the spokesman, who speaks on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"There are the mechanisms in place for that which are well established," he said, adding that Johnson had yet to stake out a position himself on the question.

"What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that."Britain is also one of the five permanent members alongside Russia, the United States, China and France.

The five are meant to guarantee international peace and security, but Russia stands accused of trashing the UN rulebook with its offensive on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia China France United Kingdom United States All Government

Recent Stories

"Huqooq Sindh March" becomes voice of Sindh, says ..

"Huqooq Sindh March" becomes voice of Sindh, says PTI leader

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions timings extended for fin ..

Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions timings extended for final month

3 minutes ago
 UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council a ..

UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'all options' on table

3 minutes ago
 Sports highlight soft image of country: minister

Sports highlight soft image of country: minister

3 minutes ago
 Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; s ..

Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; seals four shops

6 minutes ago
 3 officers reshuffled

3 officers reshuffled

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>