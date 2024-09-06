UK Says Google 'anti-competitive' Over Online Adverts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) US tech titan Google is using "anti-competitive practices" with regards to advertisements on websites, Britain's competition watchdog concluded Friday in provisional findings of an investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority "provisionally found that Google is using anti-competitive practices in open-display ad tech, which it believes could be harming thousands of UK publishers and advertisers", the CMA said in a statement.
The findings come as the US Department of Justice and European Commission carry out similar investigations into Google.
"The CMA has provisionally found that, when placing digital ads on websites, the vast majority of publishers and advertisers use Google's ad tech services in order to bid for and sell advertising space," Friday's statement added.
The UK watchdog said it "is concerned that Google is actively using its dominance in this sector to preference its own services.
"Google disadvantages competitors and prevents them competing on a level playing field to provide publishers and advertisers with a better, more competitive service that supports growth in their business."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From World
-
Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China, moves towards Vietnam30 seconds ago
-
Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine41 seconds ago
-
Paris to honour murdered Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei11 minutes ago
-
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases30 minutes ago
-
Gabrielzinho fails in bid for more Paralympic swim gold, Storey wins again31 minutes ago
-
Myanmar armed group says 11 civilians killed in junta air strikes41 minutes ago
-
Kenya school dorm fire kills at least 17 children41 minutes ago
-
Russia vows to curb US media over RT row41 minutes ago
-
Dutch match US export curbs on semiconductor machines41 minutes ago
-
Outgoing Japan PM promises warmer ties with Seoul51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan60 minutes ago
-
'Impartial force' must be deployed to war-torn Sudan: UN experts1 hour ago