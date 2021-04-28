UrduPoint.com
UK Says In Constant Contact With India, Will Send More COVID-19 Aid Later This Week

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The United Kingdom maintains constant contact with India, which is in dire COVID-19 crisis, and will send more medical aid to the country soon, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Indian hospitals are experiencing a severe shortage of ventilator oxygen as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Last week, the government had to ban the use of oxygen for non-medical purposes. On Sunday, the UK government sent to India more than 600 units of medical equipment.

"I've been in constant contact with my Indian counterpart, and we worked over the weekend to put together our first package of support of ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

More supplies will be arriving later this week," Hancock told a press briefing.

The official added that he was also in contact with the health minister of Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, discussing a possible donation of oxygen production equipment that is capable of generating over 1,000 liters of oxygen per minute.

"Everyone across this whole United Kingdom stands side by side with the people of India in these troubled times," Hancock noted.

India has the second-largest COVID-19 tally in the world after the United States, having so far registered nearly 18 million cases and over 201,000 deaths.

