(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Britain on Monday said it would join the United States in an "international maritime security mission" to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tension with Iran

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Britain on Monday said it would join the United States in an "international maritime security mission" to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tension with Iran

"This deployment will reinforce security and provide reassurance for shipping," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement announcing the move.