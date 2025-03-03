UK Says 'no Agreement' On Ukraine Partial Truce Proposal
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) France and Britain have not agreed on a partial truce plan for Ukraine, a UK minister said on Monday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said it had been proposed by the two nations.
Macron told France's Le Figaro newspaper on Sunday that London and Paris are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure".
Macron said such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting.
"No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like," UK armed forces minister Luke Pollard told Times Radio.
"But we are working together with France and our European allies to look at what is the path to how... we create a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine," he added.
A UK government official also played down any agreement.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the person said: "There are various options on the table, subject to further discussions with the US and European partners but a one-month truce has not been agreed."
Macron's comments came after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened crisis talks over Ukraine with European leaders, NATO chief Mark Rutte and Canada in central London on Sunday.
"As the PM said in his press conference, we need and want to progress with momentum and are pleased today's summit has enabled discussions to move forward. Those discussions will continue at pace," said a Downing Street spokesperson.
