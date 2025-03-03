Open Menu

UK Says 'no Agreement' On Ukraine Partial Truce Proposal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

UK says 'no agreement' on Ukraine partial truce proposal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) France and Britain have not agreed on a partial truce plan for Ukraine, a UK minister said on Monday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said it had been proposed by the two nations.

Macron told France's Le Figaro newspaper on Sunday that London and Paris are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure".

Macron said such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting.

"No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like," UK armed forces minister Luke Pollard told Times Radio.

"But we are working together with France and our European allies to look at what is the path to how... we create a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine," he added.

A UK government official also played down any agreement.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the person said: "There are various options on the table, subject to further discussions with the US and European partners but a one-month truce has not been agreed."

Macron's comments came after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened crisis talks over Ukraine with European leaders, NATO chief Mark Rutte and Canada in central London on Sunday.

"As the PM said in his press conference, we need and want to progress with momentum and are pleased today's summit has enabled discussions to move forward. Those discussions will continue at pace," said a Downing Street spokesperson.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

50 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

4 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

4 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World