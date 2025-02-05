UK Says 'no Change' To Lease Terms In Chagos Deal
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The British government was grilled in parliament on Wednesday as it denied claims by Mauritius that a new deal to return the Chagos Islands changes the lease terms for a key US military base.
The foreign ministry hit back at reports that Britain would pay Mauritius up to £18 billion (£22 billion) to use Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean chain where the base is.
Britain and its former colony reached a deal in October to hand back the isles -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- on condition that the military base remains on Diego Garcia, the largest island.
The base is leased to the United States and has become one of its key military facilities in the Asia-Pacific.
Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who demanded the terms be renegotiated after taking office in November, said Tuesday that the rewritten agreement would give his country a say on extending the terms of the lease beyond 99 years.
The previous agreement had allowed the UK to unilaterally extend the lease by 40 years, but the new terms would require the consent of Mauritius, he said.
"There has been no change to the terms of extension in the treaty," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP.
Ramgoolam also suggested that Britain's payment to Mauritius to lease the base should take into account inflation, which led UK media to report that the cost could double from £9 billion to £18 billion.
"The figures being quoted are entirely inaccurate and misleading," the Foreign Office spokesperson added.
