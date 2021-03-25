The UK government voiced concern on Thursday over North Korea firing two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, warning that the tests violate the UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to regional peace and security

"We are deeply concerned that North Korea has conducted two short-range ballistic missile tests. These tests are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and security," a foreign minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, said in a statement.

After urging Pyongyang to refrain from "further provocation" and engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States, Adams said that the UK is committed, alongside its allies and partners, to peace in the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea's illegal activities.

In the early hours of Thursday, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, sparking concern in South Korea and Japan.