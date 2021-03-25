UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says North Korea's Missile Tests Concerning, Pose Threat To Regional Peace, Security

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

UK Says North Korea's Missile Tests Concerning, Pose Threat to Regional Peace, Security

The UK government voiced concern on Thursday over North Korea firing two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, warning that the tests violate the UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to regional peace and security

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The UK government voiced concern on Thursday over North Korea firing two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, warning that the tests violate the UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to regional peace and security.

"We are deeply concerned that North Korea has conducted two short-range ballistic missile tests. These tests are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and security," a foreign minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, said in a statement.

After urging Pyongyang to refrain from "further provocation" and engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States, Adams said that the UK is committed, alongside its allies and partners, to peace in the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea's illegal activities.

In the early hours of Thursday, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, sparking concern in South Korea and Japan.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Pyongyang United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea From Government Asia

Recent Stories

VC of University of Turbat vows to develop Univers ..

16 seconds ago

'Alarm bells' as African elephants see sharp decli ..

18 seconds ago

CPEC natural museum, laboratory for earth sciences ..

20 seconds ago

UK meat exports risk permanent Brexit slump: trade ..

22 seconds ago

Buner Marble Industrial Estate to operational soon ..

24 seconds ago

German Consul Holiger Ziegler calls on Governor Ba ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.