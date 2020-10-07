UK says prepared for Brexit trade talks to fail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told European Council president Charles Michel that Britain is ready for a "no-deal" if Brexit trade talks fail, his office said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told European Council president Charles Michel that Britain is ready for a "no-deal" if Brexit trade talks fail, his office said.

Downing Street said Johnson told Michel in a call of his "clear commitment" to securing a deal, which would be "better for both sides".

But he also said "the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found".