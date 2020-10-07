UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says Prepared For Brexit Trade Talks To Fail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:18 PM

UK says prepared for Brexit trade talks to fail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told European Council president Charles Michel that Britain is ready for a "no-deal" if Brexit trade talks fail, his office said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told European Council president Charles Michel that Britain is ready for a "no-deal" if Brexit trade talks fail, his office said.

Downing Street said Johnson told Michel in a call of his "clear commitment" to securing a deal, which would be "better for both sides".

But he also said "the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found".

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Brexit Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

21 minutes ago

Tsitsipas downs Rublev to reach first French Open ..

3 minutes ago

Trump stimulus flip bolsters US stocks

3 minutes ago

Zambia edge Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations warm-u ..

3 minutes ago

Two IS 'Beatles' to appear in US court to face cha ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt working to serve masses: Raja Basharat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.