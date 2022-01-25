UK Says Prepared 'Strong Package' of Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United Kingdom has prepared "a strong package" of economic sanctions against Russia and is ready to use it in the event of further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday in a televised appearance for UK broadcaster Sky news.

"The UK is absolutely in full front of providing support to Ukraine in terms of defensive weapons, in terms of supporting Ukraine with economics and trade, and also we have a very strong package of sanctions ready should Russia stage an incursion into Ukraine," Truss said.

The official added that the UK "has a full operation in Ukraine" as it is important for the UK to "prepare for any eventuality of the very worrying signs about what could happen.

"

The secretary added that the country's embassy continues to operate in Kiev, despite the announcement of withdrawal of some embassy staff and their family members from Ukraine.

Tensions between Moscow and Western countries escalated amid allegations of Moscow's military build-up to invade Ukraine. On Sunday, a senior US State Department official said that Russia could start military actions against Ukraine at any moment. Russia has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations of aggressive actions and excessive military build-up along Ukrainian borders, pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia. Moscow's stance is that it does not threat anyone and has the right to move troops within its national sovereignty.