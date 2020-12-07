UK says ready to revise Brexit legislation after EU protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain's government said Monday it was ready to revoke clauses in Brexit legislation that have provoked legal action by the EU in the fraught end-game of talks on a future trade deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's government said Monday it was ready to revoke clauses in Brexit legislation that have provoked legal action by the EU in the fraught end-game of talks on a future trade deal.

In parallel to the trade talks, senior minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic have been meeting "constructively" on implementing the existing UK-EU divorce treaty, the UK government said.

"Discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days," it said, as Gove and Sefcovic held another round of talks in Brussels.

"If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed," the government said it was prepared to remove three clauses from the Internal Market Bill that have provoked an EU court process because they would rewrite the divorce treaty.