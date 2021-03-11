LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that a resolution passed by the Chinese parliament to reform Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's electoral system would further undermine confidence in China complying with international responsibilities.

"This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself. This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community," Raab said in a statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

Earlier in the day, the National People's Congress of China adopted the resolution at the final parliamentary session with 2,895 votes in favor of the reform and just one abstention.

In a statement published on the Hong Kong government's website, regional Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Beijing implemented the initiative to adjust Hong Kong's electoral system, so it fits the so-called one country, two systems principle.

According to Lam, the reform would improve the efficiency of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, and put an end to the protest movement in the region.

Chinese-UK relations have been at their lowest point since last year following the Chinese government's decision to adopt a law that adjusted security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

Firstly, London announced it would simplify visa procedures and the path for Hong Kong residents who hold a British national overseas passport.

In February, the UK regulators revoked the license of China's state-owned CGTN broadcaster, claiming that it was ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

One week later, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration banned the broadcast of BBC World News for at least one year, alleging that the UK public broadcaster has persistently violated China's regulations on foreign media and provided biased coverage of news.