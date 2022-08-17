UK Says Requested Consultations With EU on Cooperation in Science Programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday that it has officially requested consultations with the European Commission on finalizing the UK's participation in EU science and research programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday that it has officially requested consultations with the European Commission on finalizing the UK's participation in EU science and research programs.

"The UK Government has initiated formal consultations with the EU, with the aim of finalising UK participation in EU science and research Programmes. This follows persistent delays by the EU in implementing the agreement reached under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)," the statement read.

Under the 2020 TCA, the EU agreed to provide the UK with access to its programs such as Horizon Europe, Copernicus, Euratom Research and Training, Fusion for Energy, after the necessary legislation was finalized.

However, over the past 18 months the EU has refused to proceed with the UK's association.

"It is disappointing that the EU has not facilitated UK participation in the agreed scientific programmes, despite extensive UK engagement on the issue," Minister for Europe Graham Stuart lamented.

The UK is concerned that national and EU researchers and businesses remain in the dark on this issue, according to the statement. For this reason, the authorities are taking action to start consultations with the aim of finalizing the mechanism agreed in the TCA. If the EU continues to hamper this process, the UK has developed "ambitious plans for domestic alternative arrangements" that will be put in place.