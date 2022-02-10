UrduPoint.com

UK Says Russia Must Pull Back Troops From Ukraine Borders To Ease Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:39 PM

UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine borders to ease tensions

The United Kingdom said Thursday that Russia needs to withdraw tens of thousands of troops from its border with Ukraine to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over fears the Kremlin is planning to invade

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The United Kingdom said Thursday that Russia needs to withdraw tens of thousands of troops from its border with Ukraine to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over fears the Kremlin is planning to invade.

"We need to see the troops and the equipment stationed on the Ukrainian border moved elsewhere because at present it is in a very threatening posture," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a press conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

17 minutes ago
 AIOU extends assignments submission deadline till ..

AIOU extends assignments submission deadline till February 28

50 seconds ago
 Arrangements finalized for anti-polio campaign fro ..

Arrangements finalized for anti-polio campaign from February 28: DC

51 seconds ago
 Scholars to play pivotal role for maintaining tole ..

Scholars to play pivotal role for maintaining tolerance, inter-faith harmony: Fa ..

53 seconds ago
 CS Punjab Kamran Ali briefed

CS Punjab Kamran Ali briefed

55 seconds ago
 Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Se ..

Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>