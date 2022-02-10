UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine borders to ease tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The United Kingdom said Thursday that Russia needs to withdraw tens of thousands of troops from its border with Ukraine to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over fears the Kremlin is planning to invade.

"We need to see the troops and the equipment stationed on the Ukrainian border moved elsewhere because at present it is in a very threatening posture," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a press conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.