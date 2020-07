UK says Russian hackers trying to steal virus research

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain's cyber-security agency on Thursday accused a hacking group it said "almost certainly" operates as part of Russian intelligence services of trying to steal information on coronavirus vaccines.

The National Cyber Security Centre said targets include UK, US and Canadian vaccine research and development organisations, adding its assessment was supported by US and Canadian authorities.