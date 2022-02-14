UK says seizes NFTs during fraud probe

Britain's tax body on Monday said it had seized three digital artwork NFTs while investigating suspected tax fraud, as it issued a warning to people using crypto-assets to hide money

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's tax body on Monday said it had seized three digital artwork NFTs while investigating suspected tax fraud, as it issued a warning to people using crypto-assets to hide money.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have rapidly become a mainstay of auction houses and the art market, where virtual works have fetched multimillion-dollar prices.

Britain's tax-collecting body, HMRC, said it had become the first UK law enforcement agency to seize an NFT.

It occurred "during an investigation into a suspected organised value added tax repayment fraud involving 250 alleged fake companies", said a statement.