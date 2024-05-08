Open Menu

UK Says To Expel Russia Defence Attache For Intel Role

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role

The UK government on Wednesday raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being "an undeclared military intelligence officer"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The UK government on Wednesday raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being "an undeclared military intelligence officer".

Interior minister James Cleverly told parliament the UK would also remove the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London "which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes".

There would also be new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas such as a cap on the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK, he added.

