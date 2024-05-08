UK Says To Expel Russian Defence Attache As 'undeclared Military Intelligence Officer'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The UK government on Wednesday raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being "an undeclared military intelligence officer".
Interior minister James Cleverly told parliament the UK would also remove the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London "which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes".
There would also be new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas such as a cap on the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK, he added.
The move comes with the UK concerned at an apparent increase in "malign" Russian activity on UK soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.
A British man who it is claimed has links to the Wagner Group was charged in connection with that case last month.
London has previously accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of two Russian former agents on UK soil, and of a spate of cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.
