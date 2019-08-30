UrduPoint.com
UK Says To Provide $3.7Mln For Information Campaign On Citizens' Registration After Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The UK government pledged to disburse up to three million Pounds ($3.7 million) to support charitable organizations that will be involved in helping UK citizens complete their paperwork related to the country's withdrawal from the European Union, the UK Foreign Office said on Friday.

"The Government is providing up to £3 million in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations who will inform UK nationals about the need to register or apply for residency and support them as they complete their applications," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement added that the government wanted to focus on pensioners, disabled people and other citizens who might face difficulties in registering after Brexit.

According to the official figures, over 1 million UK nationals are living in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association member states.

The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union on October 31.

