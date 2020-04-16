UK Says to Provide NATO With 2 Military Experts to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United Kingdom will deploy two military experts to help NATO counter fake information about the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attended a video conference among his NATO counterparts earlier in the day.

"One current priority is combatting the spread of harmful, false and misleading narratives through disinformation. To bolster this effort, the British Army will be deploying two experts in countering disinformation for the formation of NATO's Covid-19 Communications Hub.

They will advise and support NATO in ensuring its citizens have the right information to protect themselves and its democracies are protected from malicious disinformation operations used by adversaries," the press release read.

Wallace was quoted as saying that "NATO can play a key role in the international fight against COVID-19, and Allied solidarity is more important than ever to ensure both the security and the health of [the alliance's] almost one-billion citizens."

According to the press release, Wallace has confirmed the UK's commitment to "examining" all requests for assistance from NATO allies.