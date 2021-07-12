UK says to 'restore our freedoms' after Covid lockdown

UrduPoint.com
Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Britain's government confirmed Monday it will press ahead with "Freedom Day" next week by lifting most pandemic curbs in England, but urged caution as experts warned that politicians were moving too fast

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's government confirmed Monday it will press ahead with "Freedom Day" next week by lifting most pandemic curbs in England, but urged caution as experts warned that politicians were moving too fast.

"We firmly believe this is the time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next step of our roadmap on July 19," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

He said the government's four tests have been met to allow a full reopening of the economy next Monday, doing away with the final measures of a months-old lockdown.

Key to the plan is getting enough of the population vaccinated, and ensuring the National Health Service (NHS) can cope with Britain now averaging more than 30,000 daily cases of the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

Scientists are fretting that the ending of measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing spells trouble, and said other guidance such as working from home should also stay in place.

Nightclubs and other venues will be allowed to reopen, with patrons "expected" but not obliged to show a negative Covid test, officials said.

The government likewise expects people to wear masks on public transport and in enclosed spaces, but businesses will no longer enjoy legal backing to enforce the requirement.

Javid conceded anew that the caseload could reach 100,000 a day in the coming months, but stressed that with two-thirds of the adult population fully jabbed, the link to hospitalisations and deaths was "severely weakened".

"We will stay vigilant and keep a very close eye on the data as well as on the impact of long Covid," he told MPs, referring to a set of protracted after-effects being suffered by many.

"But on the basis of the evidence in front of us, we do not believe that infection rates will put unsustainable pressure on the NHS." The government's decision to allow more than 60,000 football fans to attend Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy has added to experts' fears, after near-total flouting of distancing rules.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead for the World Health Organization, said it felt "devastating" watching the final on television.

"#SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing," she tweeted.

