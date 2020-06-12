UrduPoint.com
UK Says Told EU 'formally' No Brexit Transition Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:33 PM

UK says told EU 'formally' no Brexit transition extension

The British government on Friday said it had officially told the European Union it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31 this year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The British government on Friday said it had officially told the European Union it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31 this year.

"I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed," senior minister Michael Gove tweeted after a meeting with EU leaders.

