UK says told EU 'formally' no Brexit transition extension

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The British government on Friday said it had officially told the European Union it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31 this year.

"I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed," senior minister Michael Gove tweeted after a meeting with EU leaders.