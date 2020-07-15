UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says Trade Talks With Australia Productive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

UK says trade talks with Australia productive

The British government said Tuesday that trade deal negotiations with Australia were productive after completing their first round of talks

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The British government said Tuesday that trade deal negotiations with Australia were productive after completing their first round of talks.

Trade negotiators from Britain and Australia held the first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement virtually between June 29 and July 10, 2020, according to a statement from the Department for International Trade.

More global trade is essential to support post-COVID-19 economic recovery, said the statement.

Britain is occupied in post-Brexit future relation talks with the European Union, trying to secure a trade deal before the transitional period expires at the end of the year. It has also launched trade talks with the United States, Japan, and most recently, Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Australia European Union Japan United States June July 2020 From Government Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secret ..

21 minutes ago

Loadshedding continues in Karachi despite govt’s ..

33 minutes ago

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 612,586: Afr ..

3 minutes ago

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al ..

36 minutes ago

Tehran Lauds Russia, China's Role to Preserve Nucl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.