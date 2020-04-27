UK Says Virus Death Toll Up By 360 To 21,092
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:47 PM
Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092.
The figure includes 82 staff from the National Health Service and 60 social care workers, according to minister Matt Hancock.