UK says virus death toll up by 360 to 21,092

Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092.

The figure includes 82 staff from the National Health Service and 60 social care workers, according to minister Matt Hancock.