UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says Virus Death Toll Up By 360 To 21,092

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:47 PM

UK says virus death toll up by 360 to 21,092

Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092.

The figure includes 82 staff from the National Health Service and 60 social care workers, according to minister Matt Hancock.

Related Topics

Died Hancock From

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

21 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

36 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

51 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.