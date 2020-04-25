UK Says Virus Death Toll Up By 813 To 20,319
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:32 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Saturday said 813 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 20,319.
The figure is an increase on the 684 reported the previous day and comes after the government claimed the virus had hit its peak.