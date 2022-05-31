UrduPoint.com

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln To Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles For Its Submarines

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 10:18 PM

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Its Submarines

The United Kingdom will upgrade the current stock of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on its Royal Navy submarines under the new $344 million deal with the US government, the UK defense ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United Kingdom will upgrade the current stock of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on its Royal Navy submarines under the new $344 million deal with the US government, the UK defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"In a 265 million ($344 million) contract with the US Government, with maintenance and technical support at the UK sites of BAE Systems, Babcock International and Lockheed Martin, the Royal Navy's Astute-Class submarines will be armed with an enhanced Block V standard missile, capable of striking severe threats at a range of up to 1,000 miles," the ministry said in a statement.

The upgraded missile can travel further than the previous Block IV iteration and is less vulnerable to external threats, the statement noted, adding that the supplies of new missiles will start from 2024.

The high sub-sonic Tomahawk missile was first deployed in the UK in 1998 and was successfully used during operations in Afghanistan, Libya, and Iraq.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Iraq United Kingdom Libya From Government Million

Recent Stories

FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX ..

FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Says US Should Change Decision on F-35 Deal ..

Turkey Says US Should Change Decision on F-35 Deal or Return Investments

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisone ..

Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisoners Between Moscow, Kiev - Anka ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 UK Information Commissioner Calls for Limiting Dat ..

UK Information Commissioner Calls for Limiting Data Collection in Rape Cases

1 hour ago
 'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Bi ..

'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Biden White House - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.