UK Scales Up Humanitarian Support Of Ukraine By Sending Aid To Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UK government announced on Tuesday reinforcing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine by donating more ambulances, fire engines, funding for physicians' training and life-saving medical supplies for Ukrainian health facilities amid ongoing hostilities in the country.

"We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago. The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in the statement.

In the coming days, the United Kingdom will send Ukraine 22 new ambulances equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags, the statement said, specifying that "this is in direct response to a request from the Ukrainian government."

Another two convoys with over 40 fire engines carrying thousands of pieces of rescue equipment, including 300 fire hoses and nearly 10,000 pieces of protective clothing have already arrived in the country, the statement read, adding that it is the largest firefighting contingent ever donated by the UK.

Furthermore, the medical aid charity UK-Med will obtain funding up to 300,000 Pounds ($380,000) from the UK Foreign Office to train Ukrainian physicians on dealing with mass casualties and to set up mobile health clinics to support people remaining in Ukraine, the statement added.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Britain has been providing both military and humanitarian assistance to Kiev, claiming steadfast support for Ukraine in its showdown with Russia. Overall UK humanitarian aid to Ukraine exceeds $500 million while military aid stands at $255 million, with a projected increase to $630 million in the near future.

