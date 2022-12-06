UrduPoint.com

UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics To Children To Prevent Strep A Outbreak - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 09:47 PM

UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics to Children to Prevent Strep A Outbreak - Minister

UK schools that have witnessed incidents of Streptococcus A bacterial infection may be allowed to give children antibiotics to prevent an outbreak, Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) UK schools that have witnessed incidents of Streptococcus A bacterial infection may be allowed to give children antibiotics to prevent an outbreak, Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb said on Tuesday.

"What the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) is doing is working closely with the schools involved and giving very specific advice to those schools, which may involve the use of penicillin and so on," Gibb told Sky news.

Gibb also noted that a specific decision in connection with preventing outbreaks would be made at a later date.

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported on an antibiotic shortage in the UK amid an increase in Strep A cases and the death of several children.

The main reason for the shortage was the growth of seasonal diseases.

The situation may also be exacerbated by new UKHSA guidelines requiring doctors to write a prescription if they suspect a streptococcal infection, the initial symptoms of which are similar to the common cold, according to the report.

In the past few weeks, at least nine children in the UK have died of complications from Streptococcus A.

Streptococcus A is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin that usually occurs in winter. Although most cases are mild and often go unnoticed, it can also lead to more serious illness and complications.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Lead United Kingdom May From

Recent Stories

Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australia ..

Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australian Open 2023 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying N ..

Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying No to Schengen Enlargement - Ch ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalizati ..

EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalization of Kosovo-Serbia Ties - Bor ..

11 minutes ago
 PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison f ..

PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison for public welfare, development ..

15 minutes ago
 Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents ..

Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents without Hayya card

15 minutes ago
 Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.