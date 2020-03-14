UK Scientific Adviser Says 60% of People Must Contract COVID-19 to Develop 'Herd Immunity'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has suggested that allowing 60 percent of the country's population to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may stimulate the development of "herd immunity," which could prevent the disease from being an annual occurrence, during appearances on both the Sky news and BBC broadcasters on Friday.

Vallance told BBC Radio 4's Today program that the UK's current policy is to slow the infection rate of COVID-19 and ease the burden on the National Health Service (NHS). However, he also stated that a steady increase in case numbers may allow the population to develop immunity from the disease in the future.

"Our aim ... is to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not to suppress it completely, also, because the vast majority of people get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity as well so that more people are immune to this disease," Vallance stated.

The chief scientific adviser suggested that completely suppressing the spread of the coronavirus disease may not be the correct strategy at this stage, as it may lead to its re-emergence in the future.

"That is exactly the risk that you would expect from previous epidemics that if you suppress very very hard, when you release those measures it bounces back, and it bounces back at the wrong time," Vallance stated.

The UK government has recommended that all those with a cough and fever self-isolate for a minimum period of one week. Vallance also stressed that the government was committed to preventing the spread of the disease in elderly care homes.

Later in the day, during an appearance on the Sky News broadcaster, Vallance revealed that approximately 60 percent of the population would need to be infected in order to develop "herd immunity."

"About 60% is the sort of figure you need to get herd immunity," Vallance stated.

The UK education Secretary Gavin Williamson earlier in the day defended the government's decision to leave schools open, while other countries across Europe have decided to temporarily suspend classes. Williamson, while addressing a teachers' conference in Birmingham, stated that the government would only close schools once it was recommended by leading scientific and public health advisers.

As of 09:00 GMT on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of eleven people have died after contracting the disease in the UK.