UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Scientific Advisers Slam Government For Attempts To Censor COVID-19 Guidance - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

UK Scientific Advisers Slam Government For Attempts to Censor COVID-19 Guidance - Reports

Scientists from the Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), a body that is advising the UK government on the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures, have slammed ministers for attempting to censor their opinions by redacting criticisms from published reports, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Scientists from the Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), a body that is advising the UK government on the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures, have slammed ministers for attempting to censor their opinions by redacting criticisms from published reports, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, a report published by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies this past week redacted several criticisms from SPI-B scientists over the government's handling of the epidemiological crisis.

"This government has failed to show any self-criticism whatsoever, when it is glaringly obvious to everybody that big mistakes have been made," one SPI-B adviser told the newspaper.

Roughly one-and-a-half pages of a four-page SPI-B report in April that was recently made public was redacted. According to the newspaper, the redacted text contained criticisms of the government's planned response measures at that time.

"The impression I'm getting is this government doesn't want any criticism," another SPI-B member told the newspaper.

The proposed measures included the reduction in time Britons could spend exercising and shopping, fines for those violating the self-isolation regulations, and the establishment of a pass system for citizens to validate their movement before leaving their homes, the newspaper reported

None of these measures ever entered into force, although SPI-B's comments on the proposals were redacted.

The UK government has faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as the country this past week overtook Italy to register the highest death toll in Europe. On Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Care reported 539 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 30,615.

Related Topics

UK Europe Italy April Influenza From Government

Recent Stories

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

13 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

20 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister for out-of-box solutions to meet ec ..

4 minutes ago

Meeting discusses coronavirus, wheat procurement, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.