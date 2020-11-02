UK Scientist Says Earlier COVID-19 Lockdown Would Have Saved Thousands of Lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

# UK Scientist Says Earlier Lockdown Would Have Saved Thousands of Lives #

LONDON, November 2 (Sputnik) - UK epidemiologist Andrew Hayward said on Monday that if the government had followed scientists' recommendations to impose a two-week national lockdown during school half-term at the end of October, "thousands of lives" would have been saved from COVID-19.

"We can't turn back clock, but I think if we had chosen a two-week circuit-break at that time, we'd have definitely saved thousands of lives and we would clearly inflict substantially less damage on our economy than the proposed four-week lockdown, Hayward, a professor of the University College London's Infectious Disease Department, told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies told authorities on September 21 that a "circuit breaker" during the last two weeks of October would help tackle the surge in the number of cases and deaths in most parts of the UK, but prime minister Boris Johnson opted then for a regional approach that was based on a three-tiered system and included tougher restrictions only in the most affected areas.

On Saturday evening, Johnson had to admit that the regional approach had not worked as expected, and announced that England will enter a four-week national lockdown from Thursday.

"Unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day. A peak of mortality alas far bigger than the one we saw in April," the prime minister said during a national televised news conference.

Although he explained that the new lockdown will be less "prohibitive" and "restrictive" than the one imposed in March and April, measures will include the closing of pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship, while schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

Asked about the government's delay in abiding by the scientific advice, Hayward said that "early action is essential and waiting to see if less intense measures are going to work is really quite a dangerous way of doing things."

Johnson is expected to address Parliament on Monday afternoon, amid media reports that several Conservative lawmakers are unhappy about the lockdown and the possibility that it could be extended beyond the announced December 2 deadline.

The UK has recorded 1.034.914 COVID-19 cases and 46.717 deaths since the pandemic began.

Asked about the government's delay in abiding by the scientific advise, Hayward said that "early action is essential and waiting to see if less intense measures are going to work is really quite a dangerous way of doing things."

Johnson is expected to address Parliament on Monday afternoon, amid media reports that several Conservative lawmakers are unhappy about the lockdown and the possibility that it could be extended beyond the announced December 2 deadline.

The UK has recorded 1.034.914 COVID-19 cases and 46.717 deaths since the pandemic began.