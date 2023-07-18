UK Scientists Disassembling Russian Tanks to Study Their Characteristics - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) UK scientists disassemble into parts Russian tanks destroyed during hostilities in Ukraine to study their characteristics and understand how the UK armament can defeat them, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Tony Radakin said on Tuesday.

"We have the scientists that unpick the detail that another nation might have to a really forensic level and that helps us to understand how does their equipment work, how can we defeat it, how can we have even better armour, how can we disrupt their communications, how can we ensure that we can penetrate their defences - that is what we do," Radakin was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper.

Radakin added that the United Kingdom is part of a "club of nations" that share information "when we get hold of Russian kit or other nations' kit that might be a danger to us in the future."

The newspaper noted that Russian tanks were being dissected in the UK science and defense technology campus of Porton Down located in the country's southwest.