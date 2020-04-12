UrduPoint.com
UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready By September - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in the United Kingdom by September of this year, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, told the Times newspaper on Saturday.

According to Gilbert, who is leading the research, the coronavirus vaccine is "just about possible if everything goes perfectly" by the beginning of the fall.

The scientist noted that she was 80 percent confident that the vaccine would work, as cited by the newspaper.

She added that clinical trials of the vaccine should begin in the next two weeks.

The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 has risen to 9,875 since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UK stands at 78,991 as of Saturday, according to the government website.

