UK Scientists to Trial Cannabis-Based Drugs as Medicine for Psychosis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Scientists at the UK's Oxford University received a multi-million grant to test cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis-based medicine, as treatment for patients with psychosis and similar symptoms, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Oxford University's department of psychiatry will lead the study in cooperation with 35 centers across Europe and North America, according to the newspaper. The grant for the trial given by the Wellcome charitable fund amounts to 16.5 million pounds (almost $20 million).

"Cannabidiol is one of the most promising new treatments for people with psychosis. Many people with psychosis are open to trying cannabidiol and previous smaller-scale studies have indicated that it has beneficial effects," the head of the trial, Oxford University Professor Philip McGuire, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

He added that the study would not only find out how effective cannabis-based medicine can be against psychosis, but also whether it can prevent the development of the disease.

The trial program will target 1,000 patients, including people with a high risk of psychosis, those already diagnosed with psychosis, and those who are resistant to traditional therapies, the newspaper said. CBD-based drugs will be supplied by Jazz Pharmaceuticals cost-free.

"This exciting programme will help us to find out if cannabidiol is effective at treating psychosis at various stages by testing it at scale," the� Wellcome's head of mental health translation, Lynsey Bilsland, said, as quoted by the news oultet.

CBD is a chemical produced from marijuana that does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the agent that causes a feeling of intoxication or, simply put, makes you feel "high." The use of CDB is very limited at the moment, according to the media, for example, the UK's National Health Service prescribes it only for severe epilepsy or vomiting.