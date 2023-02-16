UrduPoint.com

UK Scientists To Trial Cannabis-Based Drugs As Medicine For Psychosis - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

UK Scientists to Trial Cannabis-Based Drugs as Medicine for Psychosis - Reports

Scientists at the UK's Oxford University received a multi-million grant to test cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis-based medicine, as treatment for patients with psychosis and similar symptoms, The Guardian reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Scientists at the UK's Oxford University received a multi-million grant to test cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis-based medicine, as treatment for patients with psychosis and similar symptoms, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Oxford University's department of psychiatry will lead the study in cooperation with 35 centers across Europe and North America, according to the newspaper. The grant for the trial given by the Wellcome charitable fund amounts to 16.5 million pounds (almost $20 million).

"Cannabidiol is one of the most promising new treatments for people with psychosis. Many people with psychosis are open to trying cannabidiol and previous smaller-scale studies have indicated that it has beneficial effects," the head of the trial, Oxford University Professor Philip McGuire, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

He added that the study would not only find out how effective cannabis-based medicine can be against psychosis, but also whether it can prevent the development of the disease.

The trial program will target 1,000 patients, including people with a high risk of psychosis, those already diagnosed with psychosis, and those who are resistant to traditional therapies, the newspaper said. CBD-based drugs will be supplied by Jazz Pharmaceuticals cost-free.

"This exciting programme will help us to find out if cannabidiol is effective at treating psychosis at various stages by testing it at scale," the� Wellcome's head of mental health translation, Lynsey Bilsland, said, as quoted by the news oultet.

CBD is a chemical produced from marijuana that does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the agent that causes a feeling of intoxication or, simply put, makes you feel "high." The use of CDB is very limited at the moment, according to the media, for example, the UK's National Health Service prescribes it only for severe epilepsy or vomiting.

Related Topics

Europe Drugs Oxford Lead United Kingdom Media From Jazz Million

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

19 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

19 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

19 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

30 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 ..

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

19 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.