UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Scrambles Fighters To Shadow Russian Planes North Of Scotland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK Scrambles Fighters to Shadow Russian Planes North of Scotland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The UK air force launched Typhoon fighters on Friday to escort Russian aircraft as they flew in the international airspace north of the Scottish coast.

"Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth have today been scrambled to monitor Russian long-range aircraft flying in international airspace north of Scotland," a statement read.

The air force said no interception had been needed as the aircraft had not crossed into the British Flight Information Region. The Typhoons were accompanied by an air-to-air refueling tanker.

Three Tu-142 were reportedly on a maritime patrol mission. They were flying from the Arctic to the North Atlantic Ocean and were shadowed during parts of their journey by Norway's F-16 and F-35 planes.

Related Topics

Russia Norway United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

27 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

29 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

29 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.