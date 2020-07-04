UK Scrambles Fighters to Shadow Russian Planes North of Scotland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The UK air force launched Typhoon fighters on Friday to escort Russian aircraft as they flew in the international airspace north of the Scottish coast.

"Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth have today been scrambled to monitor Russian long-range aircraft flying in international airspace north of Scotland," a statement read.

The air force said no interception had been needed as the aircraft had not crossed into the British Flight Information Region. The Typhoons were accompanied by an air-to-air refueling tanker.

Three Tu-142 were reportedly on a maritime patrol mission. They were flying from the Arctic to the North Atlantic Ocean and were shadowed during parts of their journey by Norway's F-16 and F-35 planes.