UK Scrambles Warship To Follow Russian 'Nuke Armada' Near UK Coast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has scrambled a warship to follow the Russian "nuke armada," which had been allegedly sent to the UK coast to "disrupt coronation weekend" in the kingdom, The Sun reported on Thursday, citing a UK defense source.

According to the report, the royal navy has sent the Type 23 frigate to the North Sea to tail five Russian warships and two support vessels equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, which appeared in the waters off the UK on Thursday. According to the report, the Russian fleet consists of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the corvettes Soobrazitelny, Stoikiy, and Odintsovo, the sea tug Yakov Grebelsky, and the navy tanker Kama.

"We are aware of a small number of Russian vessels which are exercising around the UK and are monitoring the situation closely," the source told the newspaper.

The source added that the Russian fleet has been allegedly sent from multiple bases "in a deliberate show of force" as the military drills were "deliberately timed to coincide with King Charles's coronation."

The royal air force has also scrambled Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft together with allies in Norway and the United States to track the Russian vessels, the report said.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned in the UK on Saturday. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.

